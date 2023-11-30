Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $171,419,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 77,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,192.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $491.49. The stock had a trading volume of 168,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,752. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $189.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

