Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,010 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Price Performance

NYSE:THR opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

