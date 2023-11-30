THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 177,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,338,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

THO stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

