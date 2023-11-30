Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.99. 402,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,133. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

