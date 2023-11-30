Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,780 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.97. The stock had a trading volume of 282,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $138.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

