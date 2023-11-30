Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,972. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.47. The company has a market capitalization of $271.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

