Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.6 %

AMD traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,018,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,256,168. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $193.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.17, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

