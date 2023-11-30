Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-5.25 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of TITN traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,252. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $542.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

