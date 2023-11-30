Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-5.25 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

TITN traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $23.77. 314,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

