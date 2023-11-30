Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

TITN stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $540.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TITN

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.