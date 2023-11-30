Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,300 shares, an increase of 2,388.0% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 59.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Up 13.4 %

TIVC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 1,043,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,997. Tivic Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 2.02% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

