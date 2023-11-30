Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 5,664 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 5,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £10,591.68 ($13,378.40).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tremor International alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Ofer Druker sold 2,322 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.27), for a total value of £4,179.60 ($5,279.27).

On Friday, November 24th, Ofer Druker sold 3,054 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total value of £5,710.98 ($7,213.57).

Tremor International Stock Up 1.6 %

Tremor International stock opened at GBX 148.70 ($1.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The stock has a market cap of £214.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,487.00 and a beta of 1.41. Tremor International Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 94.41 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 353 ($4.46).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.