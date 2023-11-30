Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,250 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.51.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

