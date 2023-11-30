TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TXO Partners has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $25.00.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on TXO Partners

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In other TXO Partners news, Director William H. Adams III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TXO Partners news, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,122,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,950,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Adams III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.