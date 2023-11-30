Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 10,740 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $78,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ultralife by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

