UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,322 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $111,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $26,359,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,624 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.38. 6,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

