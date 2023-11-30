United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after acquiring an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 384,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

