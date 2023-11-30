Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 16,876 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $100,359.00.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.45. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

