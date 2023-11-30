Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Mark Barrysmith Sells 2,846 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $80,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,438.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unity Software Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:U opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 27.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,088,000 after purchasing an additional 141,542 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 39.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.