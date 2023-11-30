Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,255,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,975,000 after buying an additional 68,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,701,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,294,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,871,000 after purchasing an additional 388,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,525 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,924,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

