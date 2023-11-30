US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,384 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of US Foods worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $50,355,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $43.18 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

