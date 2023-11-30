Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

VMCAW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314,142 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,165,000.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

