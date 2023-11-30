Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 348,178 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.



The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

