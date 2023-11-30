Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,011,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $80.61. 122,322 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

