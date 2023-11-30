Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Trimmed by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.76. The stock had a trading volume of 110,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $466.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

