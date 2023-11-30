Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 384.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 366,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,984. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

