Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

