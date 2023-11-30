Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,518,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,317,357 shares.The stock last traded at $142.38 and had previously closed at $141.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

