Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,214 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.25% of Ventas worth $47,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 260,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,545.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.