Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Veradigm worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.87. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

