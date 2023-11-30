Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,192,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,083,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,282,000 after buying an additional 921,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.19. 4,949,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,854,887. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

