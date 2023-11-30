Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 938,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,147,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Vertiv by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,918,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 832,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 183,345 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vertiv by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.