Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,200 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 824,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NENTF remained flat at $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Viaplay Group AB has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

