Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.30. 74,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,846,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.