Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday. Approximately 239,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session's volume of 426,184 shares.The stock last traded at $31.09 and had previously closed at $30.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. Viper Energy Partners's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

