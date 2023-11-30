Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Update

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Vox Royalty stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vox Royalty by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

