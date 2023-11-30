vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the October 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 25,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.01.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.