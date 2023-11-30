W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,110 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $60,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $62.04. 353,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,758. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

