WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of WEC opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

