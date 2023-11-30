Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PVH has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PVH by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at $14,439,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

