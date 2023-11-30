Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.10

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 1300380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WB. Benchmark cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.52.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 183.5% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,071,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

