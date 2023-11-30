Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Joe T. Ford Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,574.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Westrock Coffee Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $36,640,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 378,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 75.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 97,233 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

