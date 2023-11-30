Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $123,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,132,000 after acquiring an additional 563,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Crown Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

