Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 1,009 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after acquiring an additional 596,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,219. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

