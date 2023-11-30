Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 89.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

CUBE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 66,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

