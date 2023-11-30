Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in STERIS by 132.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,280,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 19.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 69.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.