Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $12.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $456.93. 455,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.