Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670,227 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.
NYSE SLB traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.94. 934,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173,535. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.
In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,117. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
