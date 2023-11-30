Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.79.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.55. 1,434,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,687. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

