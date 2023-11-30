Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $7.05 Million in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 276,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID remained flat at $27.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 628,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

